Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has announced the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the Niger State Revenue Board, Alhaji Ahmad Garba Gunna (Dan Majen Kagara), as the new Emir of Kagara.

Mr. Gunna’s appointment comes following the death of the former Emir, Alhaji Salihu Tanko Kagara, who died on March 1 after a protracted illness in Minna, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, made the announcement on the Governor’s behalf in Minna on Wednesday after receiving the reports of the 14 kingmakers, headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad (Madakin Gunna).

Governor Bello said the appointment of the new Emir was in accordance with section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) law, Chapter 19, the law of the Niger State.

The Village Head of Yakila in Gunna District and Dan Majen Kagara emerged as the new Emir of Kagara after defeating five other contestants in an electoral college conducted by the 14 kingmakers of the Kagara Emirate.

Others who contested with him are Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Tanko, (Bunun Kagara) the son of the late Emir, Alhaji Garba Bako (Dan Galadiman Kagara), Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Kusherki (Katukan Kagara) and Alhaji Idris Aliyu Jibrin (Barajen Kagara).

Garba Gunna was born in 1975 and he is married with four children.