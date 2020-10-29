Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the state government, @KanostateNg, wrote, “H.E Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the reinstatement of his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai from his suspension.”

Yakasai was earlier suspended for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) over his failure to address Nigerians amid national outrage as well as days of online and offline protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Yakasai had in a tweet through his handle, @dawisu, said the President has no empathy for Nigerians by his inaction.

However, Kano state government had in a statement described Yakasai’s comments as “unguarded utterances” and suspended him “with immediate effect”.