Former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, Muazu Magaji has been appointed as the state’s chairman, Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialisation Committee.

Magaji’s new appointment was contained in a letter dated October 29, and signed by Bilkisu Maimota, permanent secretary, research, evaluation and political affairs directorate, office of the secretary to the Kano state government.

“Your appointment into the committee is predicated upon your professional qualification, vast experience, patriotic disposition. I hope that you bring these sterling qualities to bear on the assignment in line with the collective resolve to promote the overall development of the state,” the letter read.

The committee is expected to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the implementation of the NNPC-AKK gas pipeline project.

Governor Ganduje had in April sacked Magaji for what what the state government described as his “unguarded utterances” over the demise of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magaji had in a series of posts on his Facebook page, mocked the chief of staff who died of COVID-19 complications.

“Win win … Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari dies in epidemic… The martyrdom of man is perfect!” one of Magaji’s posts read.

But the former commissioner had apologised, saying “I could not have celebrated the death of any human being; because it’s against my culture, social civilization and most importantly, the teaching of my religion.”