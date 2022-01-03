Ganduje mourns Tofa, says his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remains indelible

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed his condolences on the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, former Presidential candidate of the now-defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, whose achievements to Nigeria’s democracy, he says, were indelible.

The governor noted the sacrifices of Tofa, who began taking on leadership responsibilities at an early age, when he was elected councilor in Tofa in his late 20s, and remained vibrant and dynamic up until the time of his death, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

He stated that as a merchant, trader, and philanthropist, Tofa touched the lives of many people, particularly the oppressed, and expressed hope that the deceased’s legacies will be maintained for posterity.

“The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come.

“He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and outstanding statesman who has left very hold prints both on the politics and political history of Nigeria, “the statement added.

The governor prayed Almighty Allaht grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi and the fortitude for his family, friends and associates to bear the irreparable loss.