A delegation of senior Agricultural experts from The Gambia has arrived in Nigeria on a study mission to explore how Africa’s most populous country is advancing food self-sufficiency—particularly in rice production.

The team, led by Ambassador Alhagie Nyangado, Permanent Secretary at The Gambia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Security, is touring key agricultural hubs across Nigeria to study innovative practices and policies that have helped the country reduce its dependency on imported food staples.

On Tuesday, the delegation arrived in Kebbi State—widely regarded as the rice capital of Nigeria—where they were warmly welcomed by Governor Nasir Idris and other state officials. For the Gambian delegation, the visit was more than ceremonial; it was a transformational experience.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Nyangado expressed awe at the agricultural infrastructure he witnessed. “In Kebbi, we have seen irrigation systems like never before. This is inspiring and gives us a real sense of what is possible,” he said.

With over 90% of its rice still imported, The Gambia faces mounting pressure to become food secure. Rice, a dietary staple in nearly every Gambian household, remains largely sourced from abroad due to insufficient local production.

“The situation in our country is concerning, but what we’ve seen here in Nigeria—especially in Kebbi—gives us hope,” Nyangado stated. “If The Gambia adopts these methods, we will make significant progress. We came here seeking knowledge, and we have found a blueprint for change.”

Governor Idris, speaking with characteristic passion, welcomed the delegation as “brothers in a common struggle” and reaffirmed the deep historical and developmental ties between Nigeria and The Gambia.

“Kebbi is proud to be a model for rice production, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent,” the governor said. He highlighted years of agricultural reform and investment—free distribution of fertilizers and improved seeds, expansion of irrigation systems, and support for mechanized farming—as pillars of the state’s success story.

He assured the visiting delegation of Kebbi State’s willingness to collaborate with The Gambia in developing its own agricultural sector. “We are ready to share our experiences, technologies, and strategies to help reduce your reliance on food imports,” he said.

The study visit underscores the growing importance of intra-African cooperation in solving food insecurity. It also reflects the power of knowledge-sharing in transforming shared challenges into shared victories—where one nation’s success becomes a source of inspiration for another.

As the Gambian delegation continues its tour across Nigeria, the lessons drawn from Kebbi State are expected to shape agricultural policy discussions back home—and possibly spark a new era of sustainable farming in West Africa.