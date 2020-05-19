Barely one week after his appointment as the new Chief of staff to the President, the kinsmen of Ibrahim Gambari have held a special prayer for his success in office.

This is just as a former chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Oba Abdulraheem, advised the new appointee not to be distracted by unnecessary criticism.

Ibrahim Alege reports that Gambari’s family members believe prayer is the best way to support the new appointee and are optimistic that he will represent the family well in his new assignment.

They are confident that he will bring his experience and international exposure to bear.



A former chairman of the federal character commission, Professor Oba Abdulraheem is convinced that Professor Gambari is up to the task but wants him to close his ears to unnecessary criticisms that will come his way.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari was appointed by president Muhammadu Buhari last week as his chief of staff after the death of Mallam Abba Kyari.