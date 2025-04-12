Gabon’s first presidential election since a coup two years ago will take place on Saturday, signaling the end of the country’s political upheaval and the expected return to constitutional order.

Interior Minister Hermann Immongault stated at a press conference in Libreville that the vote is a significant step toward the restoration of national institutions, citing recent reforms such as the national identification number system, the introduction of biometric ID cards, and the adoption of a new electoral code and constitution.

“Over 3,037 polling stations, including 2,941 within the country and 96 abroad, will open at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Saturday and close at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT), with extensions possible under the electoral law. A total of 920,200 voters are registered, including over 28,000 overseas.”

Transitional President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who led the coup that ousted former President Ali Bongo Ondimba, is among the eight candidates contesting the presidency.

Nguema resigned from his military post in accordance with Gabon’s Electoral Code to participate in the election. His main challenger is Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, former prime minister under the Bongo administration.

Other candidates include former 2023 presidential contenders Axel Stophene Ibinga Ibinga, a businessman, and Thierry Yvon Michel Ngoma, also a businessman. The only female candidate, businesswoman Zenaba Gninga Chaning, has advocated for population growth and the promotion of traditional practices such as polygamy.

The 14-day electoral campaign concluded on Friday, with eight candidates vying for the presidency.

Gabon’s new constitution, approved in a referendum in November 2024, sets a seven-year presidential term, renewable only once.

“This is more than a civic duty. It is an act of faith in the Republic and a commitment to our shared future,” said Immongault.

Under the new electoral provisions, the president is elected through a two-round system. A candidate must secure an absolute majority of valid votes in the first round to win outright. If no candidate achieves this threshold, a runoff election will be held between the top two contenders.