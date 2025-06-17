Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have voiced strong support for Israel’s right to self-defence amid escalating tensions with Iran, while urging de-escalation to avoid a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In a unified statement from their summit in Canada, the G7 condemned violence against Israel and stressed its continued backing for the country’s security. “We affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself,” the declaration stated.

The G7 also called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and diplomatic initiatives to ease tensions across the region.

The summit was marked by a dramatic twist when US President Donald Trump announced he would cut short his stay due to the developing crisis. “Because of what’s happening in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Back in Washington, Trump called an urgent meeting of the National Security Council and insisted Iran should return to negotiations. “Iran is not winning this war. They should talk… before it’s too late.” He reiterated a hardline policy on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stating: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, supported calls for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution. Macron said: “If the USA can facilitate a ceasefire, that would be a welcome development.” Starmer added there was a “shared understanding” amongst G7 members about the need to reduce tensions.

The conflict has already resulted in significant casualties, with at least 224 people reported killed in Iran and 24 in Israel.

Other countries, including China and Turkey, have called for restraint and a return to dialogue.

As international alarm grows, the G7’s appeal underscores the urgency of preventing further escalation in the region.