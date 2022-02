The Federal University of Technology Minna, on Wednesday conferred honorary degrees on four eminent Nigerians for their contributions to national development.

They include former Nigerian President General Abdulsalami Abubakar, President of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, and Founder and Chairman of the BUA Group Abdul Samad Rabiu are among them.