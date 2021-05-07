The Crisis rocking the Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE) over the Sacking of it’s Registrar as assumed a new dimension

Some Staff Members and Concerned Citizens of Oye Ekiti Protest against what they described as Unjust Removal of the Registrar

The Spokesperson of the Group, Adebayo Olaniyi Says the Registrar was only instrumental to the Fulfilment of Promises made by the President to Provide two million jobs for Nigerians and they feel his removal was coordinated by the New Vice Chancellor who is also Plotting to remove the School’s Bursar

The Former Registrar was removed on the 27th of April barely a week after he was Suspended by the School’s Governing Council on allegations of misconduct leveled against him over irregularities in appointments between August 1 2020 and February 10 2021.