The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by the cable channel MTV, is an annual music video that honours each year’s top artists using streams, performance and music videos as criteria to decide nominees for different categories in the prestigious awards. The ceremony which held Sunday at the UBS Ar...

The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by the cable channel MTV, is an annual music video that honours each year’s top artists using streams, performance and music videos as criteria to decide nominees for different categories in the prestigious awards.



The ceremony which held Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York in United States of America, made it broadcast debut on CBS, monitored by TVC.

The nights biggest winner were Ariana Grand bagging three major awards and Lady Gaga bagging four major awards while South African afrobeat sensation, Tyla emerged as the only African winner beating Nigerian heavy weights like Wizkid, Burna boy, Ayra starr and Asake nominated in the same category.

VMAs added two new categories best pop artist and best country video, in this years nominations.

Below is the full list of the categories, nominees and winners

Video of the year: