The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by the cable channel MTV, is an annual music video that honours each year’s top artists using streams, performance and music videos as criteria to decide nominees for different categories in the prestigious awards.
The ceremony which held Sunday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York in United States of America, made it broadcast debut on CBS, monitored by TVC.
The nights biggest winner were Ariana Grand bagging three major awards and Lady Gaga bagging four major awards while South African afrobeat sensation, Tyla emerged as the only African winner beating Nigerian heavy weights like Wizkid, Burna boy, Ayra starr and Asake nominated in the same category.
VMAs added two new categories best pop artist and best country video, in this years nominations.
Below is the full list of the categories, nominees and winners
Video of the year:
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead” (WINNER)
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Artist of the Year:
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year:
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.” (WINNER)
Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Lorde, “What Was That”
Tate McRae, “Sports Car”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”
Gracie Abrams, “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Best New Artist:
Alex Warren (WINNER)
Sombr
The Marías
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Best Pop Artist:
Miley Cyrus
Justin Bieber
Lorde
MTV Push Performance of the Year:
August 2024: Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
September 2024: Ayra Starr, “Last Heartbreak Song”
October 2024: Mark Ambor, “Belong Together”
November 2024: Lay Bankz, “Graveyard”
December 2024: Dasha, “Bye Bye Bye”
January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch” (WINNER)
February 2025: Jordan Adetunji, “Kehlani”
March 2025: Leon Thomas, “Yes It Is”.
April 2025: Livingston, “Shadow”
May 2025: Damiano David, “Next Summer”
June 2025: Gigi Perez, “Sailor Song”
July 2025: Role Model, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”
Best Collaboration:
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile” (WINNER)
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs, “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton, “Pour Me a Drink”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, “Sunset Blvd”
Best Pop:
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
Read Also
Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”
Best Hip-Hop:
Doechii, “Anxiety” (WINNER)
Drake, “Nokia”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
LL Cool J ft. Eminem, “Murdergram Deux”
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll, “Somebody Save Me”
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Travis Scott, “4X4”
Best R&B:
Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous” (WINNER)
Chris Brown, “Residuals”
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs, “Mutt (Remix)”
Partynextdoor – “No Chill”
Summer Walker, “Heart Of A Woman”
SZA, “Drive”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Best Alternative:
Sombr, “Back to Friends” (WINNER)
Best Rock:
Evanescence, “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)”
Best Latin:
Shakira, “Soltera“ (WINNER)
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
J Balvin, “Rio”
Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Peso Pluma, “La Patrulla”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khé?”
Best K-pop:
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again” (WINNER)
Aespa, “Whiplash”
Jennie, “Like Jennie”
Jimin, “Who”
Jisoo, “Earthquake”
Stray Kids, “Chk Chk Boom”
Rosé, “Toxic Till the End”
Best Afrobeats:
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz, “Piece Of My Heart”
Best Country:
Morgan Wallen, “Smile”
Best Album:
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet (WINNER)
Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Lady Gaga, Mayhem
Morgan Wallen, I’m the Problem
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Longform Video:
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead” (WINNER)
Best Group:
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
KATSEYE
My Chemical Romance
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
The Marías
twenty one pilots
Song of the Summer:
Alex Warren, “Ordinary”
Benson Boone, “Mystical Magical”
BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman, “All The Way”
Chappell Roan, “The Subway”
Demi Lovato, “Fast”
Doja Cat, “Jealous Type”
HUNTRIX: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI, “Golden”
Jessie Murph, “Blue Strips”
Justin Bieber, “Daisies”
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea, “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)”
Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae, “What I Want”
Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County, “Love Me Not”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
sombr, “12 to 12”
Video for Good:
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll, “Somebody Save Me”
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan, “Sleepwalking”
Best Direction:
Charli xcx, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
Best Art Direction:
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lorde, “Man of the Year”
Miley Cyrus, “End of the World”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Best Cinematography:
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” (WINNER)
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Miley Cyrus, “Easy Lover”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
Best Editing:
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)” (WINNER)
Charli xcx, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Ed Sheeran, “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
Best Choreography:
Best Visual Effects:
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild” (WINNER)
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)“
The Weeknd, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”