While strikers often capture the headlines, the life of goalkeepers are defined by pressure, but their reward is often an overflowing trophy cabinet.

The true measure of a legendary football career lies in consistency, longevity, and the ability to convert individual excellence into team success.

From World Cups and European Championships to league titles across multiple decades, goalkeepers often amassed the most impressive collections of silverware throughout history.

Goalkeepers are often celebrated as the key component of every team, who commanded their defenses and helped achieve sustained dominance at the highest level, from the revolutionary Lev Yashin to modern titans like Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon. This is the definitive breakdown of the most decorated shot-stoppers in global football history.

TVC News Digital compiled a list of goalkeepers with the highest number of trophies and individual recognitions.

Top 20 Goalkeepers with major team trophies secured in their careers:

1. Germany national Manuel Neuer, won a World Cup, 2x UCL, 11x Bundesliga, Club World Cup, 5x IFFHS World’s Best, World Cup Golden Glove, FIFA FIFPro XI.

2. Italian National Gianluigi Buffon won a World Cup, 10x Serie A, 5x Italian Cup, UEFA Cup, 5x IFFHS World’s Best, and UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year.

3. Spanish National Iker Casillas won a World Cup, 2x Euros, 3x UCL, 5x La Liga, 5x IFFHS World’s Best (consecutive), and World Cup Golden Glove.

4. Germany National Oliver Kahn won UCL, UEFA Cup, 8x Bundesliga, 6x German Cup, 4x IFFHS World’s Best, and World Cup Golden Ball (unique for GK).

5. Portuguese National Vítor Baía won a UCL, 10x Primeira Liga, 35+ total domestic/European titles (high volume), and European Goalkeeper of the Year.

6. Netherlands goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar won 2x UCL (with different clubs), 4x Premier League, 4x Eredivisie, UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year, and Dutch Footballer of the Year.

7. Czech Republic goalkeeper, Petr Čech won 1x UCL, 4x Premier League, 5x FA Cup, Europa League, 4x UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year, and Golden Glove.

8. Lev Yashin won Olympic Gold, 5x Soviet LeagueBallon d’Or Winner (unique for GK), IFFHS GK of the Century.

9. Peter Schmeichel from Denmark, won Euro, 1x UCL, 5x Premier League, 3x Danish League UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year.

10. Brazilian goalkeeper Dida won a World Cup, 2x UCL, Copa América, Serie A, FIFA FIFPro World XI, and IFFHS World’s Best

11. Claudio Taffarel from Brazil, won the World Cup, 2x Copa América, Copa LibertadoresIFFHS World’s Best Runner-up

12. Hugo Lloris from France, won the World Cup, UEFA Nations League, 3x Coupe de FranceFrench Player of the Year

13 . Júlio César from Brazil, won UCL, 5x Serie A, Copa América, Club World CupUEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year

14. Keylor Navas from Costa Rica, won 3x UCL (consecutive), 3x Ligue 1, 1x La LigaCONCACAF Player of the Year

15. Sepp Maier from Germany won the World Cup, the Euro, 3x European Cup, 4x Bundesliga German Footballer of the Year

16. Jan Oblak from Slovenia, won Europa League, 1x La Liga, 4x La Liga Best Goalkeeper, IFFHS World’s Best runner-up

17. Gordon Banks from England, won the World Cup, League Cup6x FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year, and one of the greatest saves in history

18. Gianpiero Combi from Italy, won the World Cup, 5x Serie A GK of the 20th Century (IFFHS ranking)

19. Rogério Ceni from Brazil, won 2x Copa Libertadores, 3x Brazilian League, Club World Cup2x South American GK of the Year (Also holds record for most goals scored by a GK)

20. Thibaut Courtois from Belgium, won UCL, 2x La Liga, 2x Premier LeagueWorld Cup Golden Glove, La Liga Best Goalkeeper