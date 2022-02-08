Full list of 2022 Oscars nomination

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” a revisionist Western that uses a careworn genre to examine toxic masculinity, dominated the Academy Awards on Tuesday with 12 nods, the most of any film. It was followed closely behind by “Dune,” a sprawling adaptation of a popular sci-fi novel that was once believed to be unfilmable, which defied naysayers to earn 10 Oscar nominations.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be on March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The in-person ceremony will be televised on ABC. For the first time in three years, the Oscars will have a host in 2022, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, announced in January. Also, multiple hosts will likely take the stage, however, no official names have been revealed yet.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

“Belfast,” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers

Advertisement

“CODA,” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

Advertisement

“Drive My Car,” Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer

“Dune,” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers

Advertisement

“King Richard,” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers

“Licorice Pizza,” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

Advertisement

“Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers

Advertisement

“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

Advertisement

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Advertisement

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Advertisement

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Advertisement

Best Lead Actor

Advertisement

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Advertisement

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Advertisement

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Advertisement

Best Lead Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Advertisement

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Advertisement

Best Supporting Actor

Advertisement

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Advertisement

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Advertisement

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Advertisement

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Advertisement

Judi Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Advertisement

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Advertisement

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” screenplay by Siân Heder

Advertisement

“Drive My Car,” screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Advertisement

“The Lost Daughter,” written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” written by Jane Campion

Advertisement

Best Original Screenplay

Advertisement

“Belfast,” written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

Advertisement

“King Richard,” written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Advertisement

“The Worst Person in the World,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Advertisement

Best Cinematography

“Dune,” Greig Fraser

Advertisement

“Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

Advertisement

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story,” Janusz Kaminski

Advertisement

Best Animated Feature Film

Advertisement

“Encanto,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Advertisement

“Luca,” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Advertisement

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Advertisement

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art,” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Advertisement

“Bestia,” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet,” Anton Dyakov

Advertisement

“Robin Robin,” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

“The Windshield Wiper,” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Advertisement

Best Costume Design

Advertisement

“Cruella,” Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano,” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Advertisement

“Dune,” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley,” Luis Sequeira

Advertisement

“West Side Story,” Paul Tazewell

Advertisement

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

Advertisement

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

Advertisement

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Advertisement

Best Sound

Advertisement

“Belfast,” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

“Dune,” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Advertisement

“No Time to Die,” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog,” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Advertisement

“West Side Story,” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Advertisement

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Advertisement

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

Advertisement

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

Advertisement

Best Documentary Feature

Advertisement

“Ascension,” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica,” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Advertisement

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Advertisement

“Writing With Fire,” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Advertisement

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible,” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Advertisement

“Lead Me Home,” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

“The Queen of Basketball,” Ben Proudfoot

Advertisement

“Three Songs for Benazir,” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies,” Jay Rosenblatt

Advertisement

Best Film Editing

Advertisement

“Don’t Look Up,” Hank Corwin

“Dune,” Joe Walker

Advertisement

“King Richard”, Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog,” Peter Sciberras

Advertisement

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Advertisement

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

Advertisement

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

Advertisement

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Advertisement

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Advertisement

“Coming 2 America,” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella,” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Advertisement

“Dune,” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Advertisement

“House of Gucci,” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Advertisement

Best Production Design

“Dune,” production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Advertisement

“Nightmare Alley,” production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog,” production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards

Advertisement

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story,” production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Advertisement

Best Visual Effects

Advertisement

“Dune,” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy,” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

Advertisement

“No Time to Die,” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Advertisement

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Advertisement

Best Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

Advertisement

“The Dress,” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

“The Long Goodbye,” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Advertisement

“On My Mind,” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold,” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Advertisement