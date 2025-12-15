With excitement mounting for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to begin on December 21 in Morocco, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a comprehensive list of items that are strictly forbidden in all tournament stadiums. According to the guidelines cited by TVC ...

With excitement mounting for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to begin on December 21 in Morocco, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a comprehensive list of items that are strictly forbidden in all tournament stadiums.

According to the guidelines cited by TVC News on CAF’s website on Monday, the rules are aimed at ensuring fan safety throughout the competition.

The statement on the website revealed that Fans attending AFCON 2025 matches in Morocco will be subjected to security screening.

The football authority advised the fans not to bring prohibited items into stadiums to ensure safety, order and a smooth match-day experience.

Below is the list of items fans are advised to leave at home before entering AFCON stadiums:

Alcoholic beverages Illegal substances and drugs Weapons and sharp objects Fireworks and pyrotechnics Glass bottles or containers Flammable materials Racist, violent or discriminatory banners Unauthorised political, religious or commercial signs Drones and animals Large umbrellas and oversized hats Professional cameras and recording equipment Musical instruments and loud horns Radio-emitting devices (except mobile phones) Heavy or large bags

TVC previously reported that the Super Eagles have officially kicked off preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the opening of their training camp in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The team’s base at the Renaissance Hotels marks the start of an intensive buildup ahead of the continental tournament.

All members of the coaching and support staff were already on site, ensuring that technical, administrative, and logistical arrangements were in place before the players’ arrival.