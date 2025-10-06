Seychelles has emerged as Africa’s most powerful passport in 2025, according to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, which ranks countries based on global travel access without prior visa requirements. With visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 155 destinations, Seychelles, having...

Seychelles has emerged as Africa’s most powerful passport in 2025, according to the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, which ranks countries based on global travel access without prior visa requirements.

With visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 155 destinations, Seychelles, having led in the 2024 index, maintains its lead again on the continent in 2025. It is followed by Mauritius with 148 destinations, while South Africa comes third with access to 102 destinations.

Full list below

1. Seychelles – 156 destinations

2. Mauritius – 148

3. South Africa – 102

4. Botswana – 84

5. Namibia – 77

6. Lesotho – 75

7. ESwatini – 73

8. Malawi -72

8. Morocco – 72

10. Kenya- 70

10. Gambia – 70

10. Tanzania – 70