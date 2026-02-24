Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State nominated Pastor (Hon) Peter Pereotubo Akpe, his Chief of Staff at the Government House, as the state’s new Deputy Governor. The Bayelsa State House of Assembly approved the nomination on Tuesday, following Ewhrudjakpo’s death in December. His confirmation by...

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State nominated Pastor (Hon) Peter Pereotubo Akpe, his Chief of Staff at the Government House, as the state’s new Deputy Governor.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly approved the nomination on Tuesday, following Ewhrudjakpo’s death in December.

His confirmation by the House paves the way for his imminent swearing-in.

Below are 8 things to know about Bayelsa newly confirmed deputy governor, Peter Akpe:

1. Dr. Peter P. Akpe serves as the newly confirmed Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, as approved by the State House of Assembly on February 23, 2026.

2. He was Chief of Staff to Governor Douye Diri and previously acted as Acting Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

3. Akpe holds a Bachelor’s in Education from Rivers State College of Education.

4. He also bagged a Master’s in Educational Management from Rivers State University.

5. Akpe also holds a PhD in Educational Management and Planning from Rivers State University.

6. He was a former lecturer at Niger Delta University.

7. He worked as a legislative aide, political adviser, and consultant on education and development policy.

8. He served as Majority Leader in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.