5th October, 2020

5th October, 2020

The Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police The Nigeria Police Force, Zonal Headquarters, Zone 1-Kano/2-Lagos/3-Yola/4-Makurdi/5-Benin/6-Calabar/ 7- Abuja/8-Lokoja/9-Umuahia/ 10-Sokotoj11-0sogbo/12-Bauchi/ 13- Ukpo-Dunukofia/ 14-Katsina/ 15-Maiduguri/ 16-Yenagoa/ 17-Akure The Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police The Nigeria Police Force Force Secretary/Police Academy KanojStaff College Jos /Medical/Airwing/ Maritime/ Works/Border Patrol/Police Mobile Force /Special Protection Unit /Counter Terrorism Unit /FEDOPS/ Investment/Force Communication/ Infotech/Armament/Force Animal Branch / Veterinary /Police Accounts & Budget/Community Policing The Commissioners of Police The Nigeria Police Force State Command Headquarters, Akuref AbeokutajAbakaliki/Ado-Ekiti/ Asaba/ Awka/Birnin Kebbi/Benin City/ Bauchi/Calabar I Damaturuj DutsejEnugujFCTjGombej Gusauj Ilorin/ Ikejajibadan/ JosjJalingo /Kaduna/Kano /Katsina/ Lafia/ LokojajMakurdi/Maiduguri/MinnajOwerrijOsogbo/ Port-Harcourt jSokotojUmuahiajYolajUyojYenagoajFPPRO, Abuja The Commandant,Police College,Ikeja/Kaduna/Oji­ River/Maiduguri/Detective College, Enugu

ORDER AND DIRECTIVES

RESTRICTIONS ON THE OPERATIONS OF FEDERAL SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY STATE ANTI-ROBBERY

INTELLIGENCE RESPONSE TEAM SPECIAL TACTICAL STATE ANTI-KIDNAPPING UNITS AND

OTHER SPECIAL UNITS UNDER ANY NOMENCLATURE THAT OPERATES IN MUFTI ACROSS ALL ZONES AND

STATE COMMANDS

National attention has again been drawn to the re-surging trend of unprofessional conducts by operatives of the Federal Special Anti­ Robbery Squad (FSARS), State Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), State Anti-Kidnapping Units and other Special Units under varied nomenclature that operates in mufti across all Formations, Zones and State commands.

In utter disregard to consistent warnings, previous orders, their professional training, international protocols, constitutional dictates, Force policies, and ethical standards these special operatives have continued to drag the Force into acts that pitch us against the citizens that we were engaged, paid, and statutorily obligated to serve and protect. For the avoidance of doubt, the United Nations and African Union Protocols expressly provide for the right to life, dignity, liberty and presumption of the innocence of an offender until otherwise proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria similarly guarantees the inalienable rights of citizens.

In essence no component of our laws or international protocols authorizes the unlawful killing or degrading treatment of fellow citizens as law enforcement agents and no element of our professional training or ethical standards permits any police personnel to deploy lethal weapons either consciously or otherwise except as provided for

2

