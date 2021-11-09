Breaking News

Fuel supply: Please do not panic, NNPC urges Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has advised Nigerians against panic buying  of Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol.

The appeal is contained in a statement signed its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Garba Deen Muhammad.

Mr Muahammad said  the NNPC has over 1.7 billion litres of petrol in stock and more product is expected to arrive into the country daily over the coming weeks and months.

The corporation therefore said it is unnecessary to entertain any fear of scarcity of petrol throughout the festive season and beyond.

“The NNPC is also not aware of any plan by government to cause an increase in the pump price of petroleum. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has made that declaration last week.

“In view of these assurances therefore, the NNPC is advising motorists and other consumers of petrol to maintain their regular pattern of the purchase of petrol without getting into a panic situation that may send the wrong signals around the country.

“The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country during the festive season and beyond,” the statement added.

 

