The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is free for normal traffic flow.

The FRSC said this in a statement by the Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun State, Umar Ahmed, titled, ‘Clearance of Obstruction along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



A gas tanker had on New Year’s Eve fallen on the busy expressway leaving many commuters stranded.

The statement read in part, “This is to notify the general public that the obstruction caused by a fallen tanker loaded with LPG opposite Mountain Top University on the outward Lagos section is now cleared. The road is free for normal traffic flow.

“The diversion created as a result of the obstruction will now be closed. Motorists are therefore advised to adhere to Traffic Rules and Regulations.

“On behalf of the Corps Marshal Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, we appreciate other Agencies, Police, Fire Service, TRACE and even LASEMA for their synergy and support. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of the motoring public.

“FRSC wishes everyone Safe and Happy motoring in the year 2021 and beyond.”