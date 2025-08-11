Tension has gripped Yelwata community in Benue State following a fresh attack by suspected gunmen in the early hours of Monday, leaving several people reportedly injured by gunfire....

Eyewitnesses said the violence sparked a protest led by local women, who demanded the immediate withdrawal of soldiers from the area, claiming their presence had failed to prevent repeated attacks.

Some residents called for urgent evacuation to Makurdi, saying they no longer felt safe.

“They should take us to Makurdi because the government cannot protect us,” one protester told reporters.

The latest incident comes barely two months after a deadly raid on 13 June, when gunmen—suspected to be herders—stormed the community, killing an estimated 200 people, including internally displaced persons.

Many victims were burned alive.

The community remains on edge amid growing fears of further violence, as calls intensify for stronger government intervention.