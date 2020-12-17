French President, Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French presidency disclosed this on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Elysée Palace, the 42-year-old took a test after symptoms appeared and will now isolate for seven days.

Mr Macron “is still in charge” of running the country and will work remotely, said an official.

Recall that France this week imposed an overnight curfew to help deal with soaring cases there.

So far, a total of two million confirmed cases have been recorded in the country since the epidemic began.

It has however, recprded more than 59,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.