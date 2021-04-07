Four Churches in various parts of Ondo State have been sealed the Cherubim and Seraphim Church for engaging in fetish activities.

Head of the Unification Movement in the state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton disclosed this in Akure.

Ademisokun-Turton said that the church has zero-tolerance for unholy activities by some church leaders.

He added that the Cherubim and Seraphim Church would no longer tolerate fetish activities in any of its branches henceforth.

Ademisokun-Turton who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification said that owners of ” the churches sealed did not have the qualifications or know anything about Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

According to him “the proliferation of churches has caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish means.