Former US President Joe Biden underwent a treatment to remove malignant skin cells, his office said Thursday. Biden underwent a Mohs surgery, which involves removing damaged skill cells, as his team acknowledged. The process is commonly used by doctors to treat melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and...

Former US President Joe Biden underwent a treatment to remove malignant skin cells, his office said Thursday.

Biden underwent a Mohs surgery, which involves removing damaged skill cells, as his team acknowledged.

The process is commonly used by doctors to treat melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma, among other forms of skin cancer.

The spokesperson also stated that Biden was recuperating well from the operation.

Doctors removed a basal cell carcinoma lesion from Biden’s chest in March 2023.

In May, the former president announced that he was being treated for a “aggressive” kind of prostate cancer after physicians discovered a small lesion on his prostate.

Beau Biden, Biden’s son, died of brain cancer in 2015, at the age of 46. This prompted the then-vice president to launch the Cancer Moonshot campaign, with the objective of “ending cancer as we know it.”

When Biden won the presidency in 2020, he was the oldest person ever elected.

Since leaving office, Biden has maintained a low profile, making only a few public engagements.

In April, he gave a speech defending the Social Security Administration against planned cuts by the Trump administration.

Biden’s physical health and mental acuity were frequent topics of scrutiny during his presidency.

He abruptly ended his bid for re-election in July 2024, just weeks after a faltering debate performance against Donald Trump triggered widespread concern within the Democratic Party.

Mohs surgery is a technique in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.