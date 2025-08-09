Audu Ogbeh, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and minister of agriculture from 2015 to 2019, is dead....

He died on Saturday, August 9, aged 78.

“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service and dedication to our nation and community. We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the examples he set,” his family announced in a statement.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Audu Ogbeh was PDP chairman from 2001 to 2005 and served as minister under late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was also federal minister of communications from 1982 to 1983 during the Shehu Shagari administration.

Audu Ogbeh had previously served as deputy speaker of the Benue state house of assembly in the late ’70s.