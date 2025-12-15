Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for next year’s governorship election....

Najeem Salam, who emerged through a consensus, polled a total of five hundred and twenty votes out of five hundred and twenty-eight delegates who participated in the exercise.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chukwumeka Nwajuba, commended members of the party for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise and urged them to work towards the party’s victory at the polls.

In his acceptance speech, Najeem Salam thanked members of the ADC for the confidence reposed in him and promised to carry every member along as the party works to win the governorship seat.

The primary election was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).