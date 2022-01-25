Former Lagos SSG Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya Dies

A Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.

She reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 after a brief illness.

She was in her 60s.

Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN between 2007 and 2011.

She was the daughter of prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya.