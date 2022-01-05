Former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran, confirmed dead

Contrary to reports that the first elected female Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Women leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adetoun Adediran had woken up after she was reported dead in the early hours of Wednesday,

The former Deputy Speaker has been confirmed dead by friends and family.

TVC News Correspondent, Abimbola Agbebiyi who spoke with a lawmaker in the state Assembly reports that her remains have been moved to Ebony Vaults Cemetry in Ikoyi.