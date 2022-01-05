Former Lagos Assembly deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran, dies

Former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Adetoun Adediran is dead.



According to thegazellenews.com Adediran died early today, Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 after a brief illness. Adediran was the first elected female Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly when she served between 1999 and 2003.

Since then she has held many political offices including being the Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).She was reported to have been sick for just two days before her demise this morning.