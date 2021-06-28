Former Governors of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Mahmoud Shinkafi on Monday backed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).



They made this known in Kaduna on Monday while addressing the Zamfara APC stakeholders in a meeting on the planned defection of the incumbent Governor.

Abdulaziz Yari who is also the leader of the APC in Zamfara State expressed hope that the defection of the Governor would be of benefit to the party, adding that the party stakeholders have accepted Governor Matawalle, and are ready to welcome him.

Speaking about his ambition to become APC national Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari said he is still

pushing to be the APC national chairman because of his experience as a former Governor and chairman Governor’s Forum.