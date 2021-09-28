Breaking News

Former governor of Rivers State Peter Odili Sues Immigration over passport seizure

Presiding judge Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the since the matter is coming up for the first time and the respondents are absent from court the matter is adjourned to 5th October.

The former governor had dragged the Nigeria Immigration Service and it’s Comptroller General before the court to challenging the seizure of his password at the Nnamd Azikwe International airport in Abuja for undisclosed reasons.

He prayed the court to compel the two respondents to release the passport to him and order of perpetual injunction against the respondents from further harassing, embarrassing, intimidating or interfering with his fundamental right to freedom of movement.

The former governor also demanded a written apology for the embarrassment caused him by the Immigration.

However in a counter affidavit by the Immigration Service, It was revealed that Mr Odili passport was seized because he is on the watch list of the EFCC.

The affidavit deposed to by one Okwe Ernest of the Legal Department of the Immigration Service averred that Mr Odili was watch listed at the request of the EFCC.

* Matter adjourned until 5th October due to Respondents absence from court.

The Federal high court Abuja has adjourned till 5th October in the fundamental right enforcement suit filed by former governor governor of Rivers State Peter Odili, to enable the Nigeria Immigration service appear in the matter

At the resumed date counsel to the NIS was absent from court.

Counsel to the the former governor Ifedayo Adedipe says all processes have been filed and served on the respondent.

