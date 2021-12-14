Former Governor of Imo, Ihedioha, Advises President Buhari to sign Electoral Act 2021

A former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent the already passed Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 by the National Assembly, pending before him into law.

Ihedioha who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the house of Representatives added that the delay to give his presidential assent was needless saying that when Amendment Bill is passed into law, it may still be subjected to further amendments.

Ihedioha, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen during a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde at his Agodi Secretariat office in Ibadan.

He autioned against projecting the delay as muscle flexing between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

The former lawmaker noted that different fresh observations after a Bill has been passed into law is usual and normal, adding that an amendment can be sent forward after due consultation with the leadership of the National Assembly.

“I advise the President to sign the Bill into law and if there are observations which are usual and normal he can send forward an amendment after due consultation with the leadership of the National Assembly so that we don’t go into flexing of muscles.

“And so, first sign, and then come forward with an amendment and he should make sure he carry Nigerians along. I’m sure it will be a win win situation for everyone.” Ihedioha said.

The Imo state People’s Democratic Party chieftain however, commiserated with Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo state over the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso urging the people of the state to continue to live peacefully and in harmony.

Ihedioha who described the present situation in the country as a ‘very trying time’ for the people and the nation urged Nigerians to be more tolerant and be grateful to God for the things He has done and prayed that 2022 will usher in a pandemic-free year.