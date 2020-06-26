The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Isiaq Ajimobi who died on Thursday in Lagos will be buried on Sunday.

According to a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji, “details of the funeral ceremony of His Excellency Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been released by the family and in close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced, barring any changes, Ajimobi will be buried on Sunday.

Mr Bolaji said the former governor’s body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday the 28th of June 2020 after the traditional Muslim prayers.

The statement reads: “To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation”

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.

“Furthermore, the details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow(Saturday),” Mr Bolaji stated.

Senator Ajimobi died on Thursday at the age of 70 from complications arising from Coronavirus pandemic.