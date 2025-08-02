A Colombian Court has sentenced the country’s former President Álvaro Uribe to 12 years of house arrest, for a fraud charge and witness tampering. The 73-year-old is the first former president in the country’s history, to be convicted of a crime. He has also been barred from public offi...

The 73-year-old is the first former president in the country’s history, to be convicted of a crime. He has also been barred from public office and fined 578 thousand Dollars.

The former Colombian president maintains his innocence – and says he would appeal against his conviction.

Mr Álvaro Uribe added that the case was meant to destroy ” a voice for the democratic opposition”.

He was president of Colombia from 2002-2010. He is still very popular in the country and its political circles.

His attorney had asked the court to allow Uribe to remain free while he appeals the verdict but Judge Sandra Heredia on Friday said she did not grant the defense’s request because it would be “easy” for the former president to leave the country to “evade the imposed sanction.”