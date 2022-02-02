Former APC Reps members to hold roundtable discussion on national convention, 2023 elections

Former members of House of Representatives in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will Thursday, February 3rd, hold a Round Table/General Meeting in the nation’s capital, to discuss critical issues affecting the party.A statement jointly signed by the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Idris Yahuza said the purpose of the meeting is ” To discuss The State of the Party, Issues, Challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention.

Also The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023″.

The Statement urged all Former House of Representatives members in APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.