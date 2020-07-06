One of Nigeria’s foremost communication experts, Richie Dayo-Johnson is dead.

He died in London in the early hours of today.

RDJ as he’s fondly called was a highly-sought after international keynote speaker.

He was an alumnus of University of Teesside, Middlebrough and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a certified coach and an accomplished toastmaster.

RDJ worked and spent years in Europe as one of the key strategists and presenters on Radio Kudirat – the voice of democracy during the military era.