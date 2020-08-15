The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of Seven members of a family who died from food poisoning in Auki village, Bungudu Local Government Area of the State.

The family, comprising two housewives and their five children, died after taking their dinner, which was mistakenly cooked with a poisonous salt.

In a press statement signed by the spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command Mohammed Shehu, it said the family developed stomach disorder immediately after eating the food.

According to him, three members of the family died instantly while the other four were rushed to Bungudu General Hospital, where they later died.