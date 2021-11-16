FOMWAN Welcomes Sultan To Oyo, Congratulates Him on 15th Coronation

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN has welcomed His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar the 3rd to Oyo State for a two day visit.

The Sultan is in Oyo State for the Commissioning Tuesday (16th November, 2021) of a Multi-million naira Court, a Magnificent mosque and an ultramodern Library built in Iseyin by an individual, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji who is an indigene of the town, while the Royal father will on Wednesday 17th November,2021 be at the Convocation and 70th Founder’s Day of the University of Ibadan as the Chancellor of the Premier Institution.

The National Amirah of FOMWAN, Hajia Rafiah Idowu Sanni in a statement to welcome His Eminence to Oyo State noted that the coming of the Sultan at this time was uniquely significant and historic as it coincided with the 15th Coronation anniversary of the Royal father who ascended the exalted throne in 2006.

” The National leadership of FOMWAN wishes to formally and specially welcome the Sultan of Sokoto who doubles as the President General NSCIA and his entourage to the pacesetter State , Oyo. The Association appreciates Allah for your simplicity, humility and religiosity which helps in fostering and advancing Islamic brotherhood and togetherness in Nigeria, as well as strengthening the cord of unity amongst the Ummah. You have become a unifying factor for the Muslims in Nigeria. Your visit to Iseyin will no doubt further enhance and promote philanthropism and charity as preached by our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and mentioned in the Holy Quran because the singular effort of our learned brother, Ahmed Raji SAN in building a Court, a big Mosque and a modern Library will serve as a challenge to other well meaning Muslims. Special thanks to the leadership of the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria, MUSWEN for hosting the Sultan.

” We equally wish to felicitate His Eminence on the successful celebration of his 15th Coronation Anniversary. It has unequivocally been a fifteen year of purposeful and quality oriented leadership. Congratulations to the President General NSCIA. We wish you more successful reign and longevity that is devoid of any form of affliction and calamity, ” Hajia Rafiah Idowu Sanni prayed

The National Amirah of FOMWAN said the conferment of Awards of Excellence and Honor on five notable Islamic personalities by Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar the 3rd as part of activities marking his 15th Coronation Anniversary was laudable and commendable.

” It is gratifying that the like of Professor Sa’adiya Omar who was a former National Amirah of FOMWAN was honored with the Nana Asmau Award for Social Development. Late Sheikh Ahmad Lemu who was the founding father of FOMWAN and the husband to the first National President of FOMWAN (Hajia Aisha Lemu) also received Sultan Muhammad Bello Award for good governance. Professor Shehu S. Galadanci was awarded the Sheikh Usman Danfodiyo Award for Scholarship. Others included the Shehu of Borno who was appreciated with the Abdullah Gwandu Award for Leadership and the Award of Peace presented to the late Secretary General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Dr Abdul Lateef Adegbite. ”

The FOMWAN National Amirah said such recognitions would serve as impetus for other Muslims to use their souls, wealth and whatever Allah has endowed them with in propagating Islam , the only true guidance.

According to her, FOMWAN will not relent in actualizing and pursuing its core mandates of advancing the course of Women, and the Girl Child while also engaging in advocacy and humanitarian activities that will make our society and country at large a better place to live in, adding that the support the Association has been receiving from eminent Nigerian Muslims and Organizations including the Sultan of Sokoto has been immense.