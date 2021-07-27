The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN Oyo State Chapter has warned individuals and Associations to desist from likening the botched plan by Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Igboho to escape to Germany through Cotonuo, Benin Republic to avoid being arrested by the Nigerian Government to the travails suffered by some Prophets of Allah in the hands of their persecutors.

This is just as the Association insisted that it was wrong for anyone to compare his travel to Benin Republic to Allah’s ordained migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina.

The warning was contained in a statement issued and signed in Ibadan by the Oyo State Amirah of FOMWAN, Alhaja (Dr) B.B Oloso.

According to the Amirah, the warning became imperative following the statement credited to the Publicity Secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organization, Afenifere, Mr Jare Ajayi where he compared Sunday Igboho’s travails to that of Prophets Musa and Muhammad, may Allah bless their souls.

” Most of Allah’s Messengers if not all emigrated at one time or the other. However, the migration of Prophet Muhammad differed from other Prophets because it was the beginning of the establishment of full Islamic practice by the early Muslims. At Medina, Prophet Muhammad established the best nation ever raised and from there Islam was embraced by many nations and tribes. ” Alhaja Oloso recalled

It reiterated its admonition to the Afenifere not to overglorify Sunday Igboho to the extent of conferring the status of the savior of the Yoruba people on him just as Allah appointed His Prophets to liberate their people from the shackles of one oppression or the other.

While stressing that Islam promotes oneness of Allah as well as love amongst people of different creeds and tribes across the globe, Oyo FOMWAN Amirah appealed to Nigerians to avoid fanning the embers of ethnic, tribal and religious crises which could further aggravate the present delicate situation in Nigeria.

The Association in the statement called on the Federal Government to bring all ethnic , religious and tribal groups and agitators across the Country together for a national discourse where the nation’s multifaceted crises and problems will be discussed, addressed and resolved.