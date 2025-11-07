The members of the Forum of Governing Council Members of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria have partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria, seeking a strategic collaboration and recognition as a key stakeholder to evaluate Federal Government education projects nationwide. According to a stateme...

The members of the Forum of Governing Council Members of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria have partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria, seeking a strategic collaboration and recognition as a key stakeholder to evaluate Federal Government education projects nationwide.

According to a statement made available to TVC on Friday, FOGOCOM, led by its National Chairman, Dr Akin-Thomas Babajide, has paid a thank-you visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, in Abuja.

During the meeting, Dr Akin-Thomas introduced FOGOCOM as a coalition of serving Governing Council Members working to promote good governance, accountability, and transparency across Nigeria’s federal tertiary institutions.

He explained that the visit aimed to formally introduce the Forum to the SGF, seek strategic collaboration and recognition as a key stakeholder, and brief the SGF on FOGOCOM’s planned inspection visits in early 2026 to evaluate Federal Government education projects nationwide.

Dr Akin-Thomas called for the SGF’s support in improving coordination between the Governing Councils, the Federal Ministry of Education, and related agencies. He also sought partnership for capacity-building workshops and the creation of a National Code of Governance for tertiary institutions.

In response, Senator Akume commended the Forum’s initiative and pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to collaborative efforts that enhance the quality and integrity of higher education governance.

“FOGOCOM stands for good governance in our tertiary institutions. We are committed to supporting the Federal Government’s education reform agenda,” said Dr Akin-Thomas.

The meeting ended on a note of partnership and shared resolve to strengthen institutional leadership and accountability across Nigeria’s higher education sector.