Former Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya celebrated Eid el Kabir Sallah with victims of armed bandits attack taking refuge at the Mother Cat Yard in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of the state.

The displaced persons are residents of Magarya Community, in Zurmi Local Government area, which is also home town of the former Speaker

Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya visited the victims at shortly after observing Eid prayer alongside the emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH. Sanusi Mohammed Asha at the Eid praying ground

Former Speaker condoled and sympathized with the people over what he described as the work of enemies of peace

He urged them to remain steadfast in prayers for God to intervene in the security situation in Zamfara state and other areas experiencing Insecurity.

Magarya says his people have had enough of attacks which had led to the death of Many and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

During the visit, the former Zamfara Assembly Speaker Donated Cash and other items to the displaced persons and has dine and wind with them to make them feel the impact of the Sallah celebration.

“Activities of Armed bandits has affected our people badly, many died and countless lost their valuables” Magarya Said.

” There’s need for Government at all levels to work hard and end this banditry that is claiming innocent lives on a daily basis ” Hon. Magarya Said.

” Our People are Farmers but could not go to their farms due to the fear of unknown ” He added.

” My main purpose of visiting the Displaced persons from my Community is to encourage them and appeal to them to their faith in God”

” I feel fulfilled, eating and drinking with them on a Special day like Eid el Adha” Margarya Maintained.

Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya was Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly between 2019 – 2023

During his tenure as Speaker, The Zamfara state House of Assembly Complex was rebuilt and Upgraded to world class standard.

Magarya is a Community in Zurmi Local Government area of Zamfara state and have had it’s own share of the activities of armed bandits

Nasiru Magarya pray to God for the repose of the soul of those that died in the attacks and express optimism that the heinous act will soon be a thing of the past.