The Football World is mourning the sudden death of former Portsmouth, West Ham and Fulham star Papa Bouba Diop.

According to reports in his homeland, Senegal, Bouba Diop had been suffering with a long-term illness.

His former club, RC Lens, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “It is with great sadness that Racing Club de Lens has just learned of the disappearance of its former player Papa Bouba Diop , at the age of 42.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones.

Portsmouth posted: “We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42. Rest in peace, The Wardrobe.”

Papa Diop secured his place in his country’s history by scoring the winner against reigning champions France in their first ever World Cup game in 2002.

He also won the 2008 FA Cup with Portsmouth in a club career that included stints at French club Lens, Fulham, West Ham United and Birmingham City.