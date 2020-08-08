Former Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu is dead

He died at the age of 62.

According to sources, the former lawmaker who represented the senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Buruji Kashamu was moved to First Cardiology hospital after his health condition worsened following his bout with Coronavirus.

News of his death was confirmed in a Facebook post by his former colleague, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Senator Kashamu was the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State in the 2019 general elections.

He was also the vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government in the 8th Senate.