Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday ensured the observance of COVID-19 protocols at the burial of his mother-in-law, Florence Mopelola Adenekan.

The former President who was at Isara Remo for the burial of the mother of his wife Bola Obasanjo manned the entrance at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Remo, Isara Remo.

Not minding the relatives of his wife and his associates, the former President insisted that guests must not be more than the required number of persons allowed at any gathering in Ogun State and social distancing directive must be obeyed.

Mr Obasanjo said he stood in for his wife who could not attend the ceremony as she is out of the country.

The service was presided over by the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Remo Diocese, Most Rev Olusina Fape.

Mrs Adenekan died on April 17, 2020, two days before her 90th birthday.