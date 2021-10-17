Fmr Plateau SSG Rufus Bature emerges APC Chairman

Former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Rufus Bature, has been elected as the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau.

Bature, who was also the Minority Chief Whip in the Plateau House of Assembly, was elected as the party’s Consensus Candidate on Saturday night after all other Chairmanship hopefuls from the state’s northern Senatorial district stepped down, allowing him to become the state’s new Chairman.

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong hailed the All Progressives Congress as “one huge family” in Plateau State at the end of the party’s state congress, during which the new executive committee was elected.

According to Lalong, the APC is a beacon of democracy and a source of hope for the state’s and nation’s peace, prosperity, and togetherness.

Governor Lalong praised the members’ maturity and consistent behavior, stating that what they exhibited clearly demonstrates the power of the party in the state and the solidarity of its members.

Lalong went on to say that the State Congress’s peaceful behavior, which was achieved by agreement, demonstrates how dedicated the members are to overcoming their differences and working together for the party’s common good.

According to him, such unity of purpose has been responsible for the party’s continued acceptance and consolidation in Plateau State, which accounted for the APC’s recent overwhelming victory in the state’s Local Government elections, in which the party won in all 17 of the state’s Local Government areas.

Governor Lalong urged the new State party Executives to work in tandem with other party officials at the Local Government, Ward, and Unit levels, emphasizing the need of bringing all members along and acting in a fair, honest, and transparent manner in all their interactions.