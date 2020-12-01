The former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing an money laundering charges at a Federal High Court in Abuja has been arrested in a town Niger Republic.

Mr. Maina was arrested by a coordinated security team in Niger Republic on Monday.

According to a top intelligence officer, the arrest was made possible due to an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between the two neighbouring countries.

The Commissioner of Police, Interpol National Bureau, Garba Umar, confirmed Mr. Maina’s arrest.

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a firm by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was alleged to have used the account of the firm for money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

Mr. Maina, however, has not been attending trial since the September 29, 2020 proceedings, a development that prompted Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court to order Senator Ali Ndume’s remand last Monday but was eventually released.