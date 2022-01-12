Fmr Governor of Oyo, Adebayo Alao-Akala dead

A former governor of Oyo state, Alao Akala is dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, but sources close to the deceased claim that the former governor died peacefully in his sleep in Ogbomoso in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was a former governor of Oyo state, between 2007 and 2011.

He was also deputy governor under former governor Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 and 2006. Akala became acting governor for eleven months after Chief Ladoja was impeached.