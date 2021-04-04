The former crown prince of Jordan, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he has been placed under house arrest as part of a crackdown on critics.

The half-brother of King Abdullah, accuses the country’s leaders of corruption, incompetence and harassment.

It comes after a number of high-level arrests said to be linked to an alleged coup plot.

The military earlier denied Prince Hamzah was under house arrest but it said he had been ordered to stop actions that could be used to target Jordan’s “security and stability”.

The move apparently comes after a visit by the prince to tribal leaders where he is said to have garnered some support.