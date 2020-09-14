A Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia on Monday for the third time honoured an invitation from the Department of State Security (DSS).

Mr Mailafia arrived the DSS headquarters at about 11am for another round of interrogation over an interview he granted that a sitting Governor in the north is a commander of the Boko Haram sect .

The Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2019 presidential election on arrival was cheered by hundreds of his supporters who stormed the DSS headquarters.

Speaking with journalists on arrival, before honouring the DSS invitation, Mr Mailafia said he is ready to perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigerians over the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on presently in the country.

He described as confusing his third invitation from the DSS adding that there has not been any instances that warrants any crises in the country after the interview he granted a Lagos based radio station.