Flood has separated the people of Binji and Silame as the only link road between the local government areas has been washed away by flood waters.

Residents in Silame say the road was washed away at the weekend following heavy downpour that lasted throughout the night on Saturday.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal alongside officials of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA visited Silame side of the road for on the spot assessment.

Flood washes away link road in Sokoto villages. pic.twitter.com/ThZKFUQJP4 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 14, 2020

The Governor called on residents in Silame to always listen to expert advise and desist from building on water ways to guide against the incessant flooding in the area.