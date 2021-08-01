Taliban fighters fired at least three rockets at Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight, the insurgent group’s spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that the goal was to thwart Afghan government air strikes.

According to Afghan government officials, the rocket attacks forced the suspension of all flights, and the runway was partially damaged. They stated that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters have escalated in Kandahar and the neighboring Helmand province.

In the west, Afghan officials said Taliban commanders were swiftly gaining control of strategic buildings around Herat city, forcing civilians to remain in their homes.

The Taliban have been advancing in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American and Nato troops from the country and in recent weeks the fundamentalist group said they have captured over half of all Afghanistan’s territory, including border crossings with Iran and Pakistan.